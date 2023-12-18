Watch Now:

Head coach John Harbaugh said after Sunday's win over Jacksonville that Williams (groin) is considered day-to-day, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Williams sustained a groin injury during Sunday's victory and was unable to return down the stretch, but it's unclear whether he'll be available for next Monday's game against the 49ers. If Williams is unable to go, Geno Stone will likely see additional snaps.

More News