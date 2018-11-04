Ravens' Marlon Humphrey: Suiting up Sunday
Humphrey (thigh) is active for Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Humphrey will likely log a hefty workload against the division rival. The 2017 first-round pick has 20 tackles and three pass breakups so far this year, and he'll be tasked with slowing down Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster.
