Ravens' Marquise Brown: Not ready for OTAs
Brown (foot) won't participate in OTAs, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The 25th overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft is still recovering from Jan. 8 surgery on a Lisfranc injury. He hopes to be ready for the start of training camp, but Brown won't have any level of participation this spring. He'll have a good chance to secure a starting job if he can get healthy by August, as Baltimore's depth chart at wide receiver otherwise contains Willie Snead, Seth Roberts, Michael Floyd, Chris Moore, Jordan Lasley and third-round pick Miles Boykin (hamstring). The team should have open competition for roles this summer.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...
-
Tate vs. Shepard: Who steps up?
The Giants have giant shoes to fill after trading Odell Beckham this offseason. Dave Richard...
-
Results of our rookie-only mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR rookie-only mock draft. Jamey Eisenberg breaks...