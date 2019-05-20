Brown (foot) won't participate in OTAs, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The 25th overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft is still recovering from Jan. 8 surgery on a Lisfranc injury. He hopes to be ready for the start of training camp, but Brown won't have any level of participation this spring. He'll have a good chance to secure a starting job if he can get healthy by August, as Baltimore's depth chart at wide receiver otherwise contains Willie Snead, Seth Roberts, Michael Floyd, Chris Moore, Jordan Lasley and third-round pick Miles Boykin (hamstring). The team should have open competition for roles this summer.

