Brown (heel) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown may be trending toward a second absence in a row due to a lingering heel injury that caused early exits from his last two appearances in Weeks 13 and 15. However, he'll have one more chance to get in his first on-field work of Week 17 prep before the Cardinals potentially make a decision on his availability for Sunday's game at Philadelphia. If Brown is out again this weekend, Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore and Zach Pascal will be the top available options at wide receiver for the offense.