Coach Jonathan Ganon said Friday that Brown (heel) will be placed on injured reserve, ending his 2023 campaign, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown will miss the remainder of the 2023 campaign due to a heel injury that caused him to miss Week 16, and to log early exits in the Cardinals' previous two games. That ends the worst statistical season of the 26-year-old's career, in which he secured 51 of 101 targets for 574 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing twice for 23 yards. Granted, part of that context can be explained by Brown playing without Kyler Murray (illness) for the first nine games of the season, then working through injury in the second half. As a pending unrestricted free agent, though, Brown's modest numbers in 2023 could impact the team's decision to pursue a new contract or let him walk.