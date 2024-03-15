Brown (heel) signed a one-year contract worth up to $11 million with the Chiefs on Thursday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Brown is coming off two underwhelming seasons with the Cardinals, though he was plagued by injuries in both campaigns. He'll now join the prolific Chiefs' offense and should become a top-three option for Patrick Mahomes, behind Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice. Brown may find it difficult to replicate his breakout 2021 campaign during which he commanded 146 targets as a result, but he could see a potential boost to his statistical output due to his new surroundings.