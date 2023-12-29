The Cardinals officially placed Brown (heel) on injured reserve Friday.

Coach Jonathan Gannon announced the pending transaction earlier Friday, per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, and Brown now will miss the final two games of the campaign. Most of Brown's 2023 output occurred with Joshua Dobbs and Clayton Tune under center, as he mustered only a 9-134-0 line on 24 targets (of his 51-574-4 on 101 targets overall) after Kyler Murray made his season debut Week 10. A heel injury is to blame for Brown's abbreviated season, capping him at 14 appearances, with the final two including early departures. He's an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so it remains to be seen if he'll be retained by Arizona or otherwise opt to move elsewhere.