Brown (heel) is ruled out for Sunday's game at Chicago, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Jonathan Gannon made multiple comments earlier this week about hoping to get Brown back before the end of the season, but a decision to rule the wide receiver out for Week 16 before Friday's practice even starts isn't the most encouraging development. Brown made early exits Week 13 and 15 -- sandwiched around a Week 14 bye -- and he's now missed every practice Week 16. The most likely beneficiaries in terms of additional WR snaps/targets are Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and Zach Pascal, though Dortch missed practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a shoulder injury. Brown's next chance to play is Dec. 31 at Philadelphia.