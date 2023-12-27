Brown (heel) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Brown has yet to log any on-field work since aggravating his heel injury in the second half of a Week 15 loss to the 49ers. It marked the second time in as many games that he made an early exit for the same reason, so the Cardinals clearly are having the wide receiver focus on rehab with the hope he'll be able to make an appearance in one of the final two weeks of the campaign. Still, kicking off Week 17 prep with no activity doesn't leave Brown with much leeway ahead of Sunday's game at Philadelphia.