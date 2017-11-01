Williams (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is in line to play Sunday against the Titans.

Williams has been targeted just six times in three games this season, but with Nick Boyle nursing a toe injury, he could step into a more significant role. However, even if Boyle can't play, the Titans' defense ranks 10th in the league against tight ends, lowering Williams' ceiling further.

