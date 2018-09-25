Williams caught his lone target for a five-yard gain Sunday against the Broncos.

It was a season-low outing from Williams, who had recorded at least three receptions and at least one gain of 20-plus yards in Baltimore's first two games. He was poked in the eye during the contest and had to come out for a few plays, which cut into his snap count (37 of 72 plays). Williams will likely play a minor role in Baltimore's passing game Sunday in Pittsburgh.

