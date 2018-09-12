Ravens' Maxx Williams: Nabs all three targets
Williams caught all three of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's win over the Bills.
The Minnesota product continues to flash reliable hands when given the chance. He not only caught every pass thrown his way Sunday, but he also caught 15 of 18 targets in 2017. Williams played over 50 percent of Baltimore's offensive snaps thanks to the Ravens' tendency to use two-tight end sets. He should remain the No.2 tight end behind Nick Boyle until rookie first-rounder Hayden Hurst returns from a foot injury.
