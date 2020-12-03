Boykin wasn't targeted on any of his 18 offensive snaps Wednesday in the Ravens' 19-14 loss to the Steelers.

For the third week in a row, Boykin failed to draw target while playing no more than a third of the team's snaps. Even with more reps up for grabs with Willie Snead (reserve/COVID-19 list) sitting out, Boykin still ranked a distant fourth in offensive snap share (33 percent) among Baltimore receivers, with Marquise Brown (78 percent), Devin Duvernay (76 percent) and Dez Bryant (59 percent) all comfortably ahead of him. Boykin's opportunities will likely only shrink further once Snead rejoins the wideout rotation.