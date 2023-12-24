Boykin secured his lone target for six yards during the Steelers' 34-11 win over the Bengals on Saturday.

Boykin wasn't targeted in any of the last six matchups, but he logged a reception as part of the Steelers' strong offensive showing Sunday. He's secured three of four targets for 17 yards over 15 appearances this season and shouldn't be a fantasy-relevant player over the final two weeks of the year.