Boykin secured his lone target for six yards during the Steelers' 34-11 win over the Bengals on Saturday.
Boykin wasn't targeted in any of the last six matchups, but he logged a reception as part of the Steelers' strong offensive showing Sunday. He's secured three of four targets for 17 yards over 15 appearances this season and shouldn't be a fantasy-relevant player over the final two weeks of the year.
