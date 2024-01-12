Boykin secured three of four targets for 17 yards over 17 games during the 2023 season.

Although Boukin appeared in every game during the 2023 regular season, he served mainly on special teams and didn't log double-digit receiving yards in any game. He's secured just six of eight targets for 34 yards over the past three seasons, and while he'll become a free agent during the offseason, it seems unlikely that he'll carve out a sizable role in 2024.