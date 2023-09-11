Boykin wasn't targeted during the Steelers' 30-7 loss to San Francisco on Sunday.

Boykin made Pittsburgh's final roster for the start of the 2023 campaign, but he was on the field for just five offensive snaps in the regular-season opener. He saw a role on special teams but is unlikely to have a fantasy-relevant role early in the season. Boykin could see a slight uptick in snaps if Diontae Johnson (hamstring) is forced to miss additional time, but it still seems unlikely that he'd have a significant role on offense.