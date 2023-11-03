Boykin secured his lone target for six yards during the Steelers' 20-16 win over the Titans on Thursday.
Boykin logged his first catch since Week 2 during Thursday's matchup, but he still had minimal production against Tennessee. Unless several of the Steelers' receivers are unavailable at some point, Boykin isn't a fantasy-relevant option.
More News
-
Steelers' Miles Boykin: One target in victory•
-
Steelers' Miles Boykin: Not targeted in defeat•
-
Steelers' Miles Boykin: Trending toward making final roster•
-
Steelers' Miles Boykin: Re-signs with Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Miles Boykin: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Miles Boykin: Sidelined for MNF•