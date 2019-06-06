Ravens' Miles Boykin: Returns to practice
Boykin (hamstring) returned to practice in a limited capacity Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Boykin was limited in team drills, but his ability to participate otherwise is a significant step in the right direction. The rookie will have Friday's OTA finale and next week's minicamp to jump up to full-participation status.
