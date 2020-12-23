Ricard caught two of three targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 40-14 win over Jacksonville.
The three targets set a season high, as the 26-year-old has the ball in his hands. Ricard has played at least 50 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the past three games and should continue to mostly operate as a blocker.
More News
-
Ravens' Patrick Ricard: Two grabs versus Dallas•
-
Ravens' Patrick Ricard: Lifted from COVID list•
-
Ravens' Patrick Ricard: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Ravens' Patrick Ricard: Lands contract extension•
-
Ravens' Patrick Ricard: Catches season-high three passes•
-
Ravens' Patrick Ricard: Will play Sunday•