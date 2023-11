Smith recorded 21 tackles (14 solo) in Sunday's 33-31 loss versus the Browns.

The tackle total was a career high for Smith, who is now on pace for over 175 total tackles over a full season. He's been one of the best defensive players in football in 2023 and arguably the best IDP option. Baltimore will host the pass-heavy Bengals in Week 11, but Smith is still an elite fantasy play.