Mallett will get the start in Thursday's preseason game against the Redskins and is expected to also see significant playing time, Garrett Downing of the team's official site reports. "I think Ryan will probably play pretty extensively. How much that ends up being will be determined...It's an opportunity for Ryan to get ready," said coach John Harbaugh.

With Joe Flacco still nursing a back injury, Mallett will work with the first-team offense in Thursday's exhibition. Mallett has reportedly had an up-and-down camp to this point, so the pressure will be on him to perform well Thursday in order to convince the Ravens' brass that he is capable of handling the offense if Flacco's injury continues to linger. According to Downing, Mallett will also work with the second-team offense Thursday, so there's a chance he'll play the entire first half against the Redskins.