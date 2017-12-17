Ravens' Ryan Mallett: Ready for regular role as backup
Mallett (illness) is active Sunday against the Browns.
Mallet missed practice Friday, but he'll take an active status into Week 15, assuming his regular role as the primary backup to Joe Flacco.
