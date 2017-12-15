Ravens' Ryan Mallett: Questionable for Sunday
Mallett is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns due to an undisclosed illness.
Mallett was added to the injury report Friday as a limited participant. The 29-year-old seems more likely to play than not Sunday, especially since the Ravens don't have a third quarterback on the 53-man roster. The team is likely to bring up Josh Woodrum from the practice squad to serve as Joe Flacco's backup if Mallett is trending in the wrong direction over the weekend.
More News
-
Ravens' Ryan Mallett: Fires touchdown pass in emergency duty•
-
Ravens' Ryan Mallett: Struggles in opener•
-
Ravens' Ryan Mallett: Draws start for preseason opener, will play 'extensively'•
-
Ravens' Ryan Mallett: Re-signs with Baltimore for one year•
-
Ravens' Ryan Mallett: Set to re-sign with Ravens•
-
Ravens' Ryan Mallett: Plays limited role as backup in 2016•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 WR sleepers
It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both...
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...
-
Week 15 QB sleepers
Carson Wentz might be lost for the season with a torn ACL, but Jamey Eisenberg says Nick Foles...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
What you missed: Hopkins, Fournette hurt
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...