Mallett is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns due to an undisclosed illness.

Mallett was added to the injury report Friday as a limited participant. The 29-year-old seems more likely to play than not Sunday, especially since the Ravens don't have a third quarterback on the 53-man roster. The team is likely to bring up Josh Woodrum from the practice squad to serve as Joe Flacco's backup if Mallett is trending in the wrong direction over the weekend.