Mallett, who came into the game in relief of Joe Flacco (concussion), completed three of seven passes for 20 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Thursday's 40-0 win over the Dolphins.

Mallett didn't have to do a whole lot after taking over for Flacco with 2:50 remaining in the second quarter and the ball on the Dolphins' 5-yard line. He did cap off that possession with a two-yard scoring strike to Benjamin Watson, but he threw just six more passes on the evening. Meanwhile, tailbacks Alex Collins and Javorius Allen combined for 168 rushing yards, while C.J. Mosley and Jimmy Smith both notched pick-sixes off Matt Moore, taking all the pressure off Mallett to be anything more than a game manager. However, the 29-year-old could find himself with a lot more on his shoulders if Flacco is unable to suit up in Week 9 against the Titans.