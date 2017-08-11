Ravens' Ryan Mallett: Struggles in opener
Mallett played the entire first half of Thursday's preseason opener against Washington, completing nine of 18 passes for 58 yards.
The Ravens still jumped out to a 13-0 lead at halftime, thanks to a dominant performance from their own defense combined with some untimely penalties by the opposing defense. Mallett's poor showing will only add to the whispers that Baltimore is interested in acquiring a better backup, even though the team hopes Joe Flacco (back) will be ready at some point this preseason.
