Mallett played the entire first half of Thursday's preseason opener against Washington, completing nine of 18 passes for 58 yards.

The Ravens still jumped out to a 13-0 lead at halftime, thanks to a dominant performance from their own defense combined with some untimely penalties by the opposing defense. Mallett's poor showing will only add to the whispers that Baltimore is interested in acquiring a better backup, even though the team hopes Joe Flacco (back) will be ready at some point this preseason.

