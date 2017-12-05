Ravens' Stanley Jean-Baptiste: Promoted to active roster
The Ravens promoted Jean-Baptiste to their active roster Monday.
With top corner Jimmy Smith suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in Sunday's game, the Ravens needed to add more depth to their secondary and brought in Jean-Baptiste as a result. He is not, however, expected to play much of a role through the end of the regular season.
