Jean-Baptiste is re-signing with the Ravens, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

A 2014 second-round pick, Jean-Baptiste never gained any traction with the Saints but did make a bid for the Ravens' 53-man roster in 2018 before a preseason forearm fracture sent him to injured reserve. He'll have a tough time sticking with Baltimore in 2019, as the current group of cornerbacks includes four established starters, a return specialist (Cyrus Jones) and a 2018 fourth-round pick (Anthony Averett). Jean-Baptiste will need to provide significant value on special teams, and it would also help if he adds the versatility to play safety and/or slot corner.

More News
Our Latest Stories