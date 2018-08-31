Jean-Baptiste (arm) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Jean-Baptiste was placed on injured reserve prior to the NFL's final cut deadline, meaning he is ineligible to return during the 2018 season. The 2014 second-rounder season-ending injury is thought to be a broken right arm, but more information should be released over the upcoming few days.

