Ravens' Stanley Jean-Baptiste: Lands on IR
Jean-Baptiste (arm) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Jean-Baptiste was placed on injured reserve prior to the NFL's final cut deadline, meaning he is ineligible to return during the 2018 season. The 2014 second-rounder season-ending injury is thought to be a broken right arm, but more information should be released over the upcoming few days.
