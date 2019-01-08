Ravens' Tyler Ervin: Signs futures contract
Ervin signed a reserve/futures contract with the Ravens on Tuesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Ervin spent the last half of the 2018 season on Baltimore's practice squad and he'll now set his sights on an active roster spot in 2019. The young running back appeared in 25 games for Houston over the past three seasons but only had five rushes for 15 yards and 14 catches for 91 yards over that span. He'll have a shot at a depth slot with the Ravens next season.
