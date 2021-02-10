Ervin had 13 carries for 67 yards and 11 receptions for 84 yards over eight games in 2020. He also returned 10 kicks for 196 yards and five punts for 20 yards.

Ervin held a small but defined role early in the season, but he dealt with a number of injuries and appeared in only four games after Week 4. Ervin's skill set fits well in the Packers' offense, and his return abilities gave him extra value for a team that had issues in that department. However, he will be a free agent this offseason, and it's hardly a guarantee the Packers bring him back for another year.