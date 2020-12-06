Ervin (ribs) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old missed the past two games with the rib injury, but he'll be back on the field versus Philadelphia. Ervin should continue to handle return duties with Tavon Austin (coach's decision) inactive, at least for this week.
