Ervin (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Ervin maintained limited participation in practice for a second straight week, providing a chance for the 27-year-old to return to action Sunday. His gadget usage may remain intact if he indeed plays, but his kick and punt return duties are in question after the Packers signed Tavon Austin earlier in the week.