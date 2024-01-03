Huntley will start Saturday's home game against the Steelers, per coach John Harbaugh.

Baltimore has clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and will rest starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Huntley will face a motivated Pittsburgh defense, as the Steelers have almost no path to the postseason without a win Saturday. The mobile backup has a 3-5 record in eight previous career starts, but Huntley has been effective in limited relief action this season, completing six of nine passes for 57 yards and two touchdowns while adding 15 rushing yards on seven attempts.