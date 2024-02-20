Huntley finished the season completing 21 of 37 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns. He added 15 carries for 55 yards.

The bulk of Huntley's production came in his lone start in the final game of the regular season when he went 15-for-28 for 146 yards with one touchdown. His other appearances came in blowout wins over the Browns, Lions, Seahawks and Dolphins. Huntley could be heading toward an impasse with the Ravens now; he's set to become an unrestricted free agent and with Lamar Jackson's contract extension set to start kicking in in earnest, Baltimore may opt for a more cost-efficient option as its backup quarterback. The fact that Baltimore traded for rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham during the season only strengthens that notion. Should Huntley hit the open market, he'd be a strong option for any team looking to bolster its quarterback room. However, it's unlikely that Huntley would be brought in anywhere with a serious expectation to start.