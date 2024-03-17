Huntley agreed to sign a contract with the Browns on Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Huntley will stick in the AFC North after serving as one of the primary backup quarterbacks behind Lamar Jackson in Baltimore over the past four seasons. The 26-year-old is set to join Cleveland on a veteran minimum deal, according to Tom Withers of the Associated Press. With four accrued seasons under Huntley's belt, this veteran minimum deal should carry a base value of one-year, $1.13 million. He'll likely compete with Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (hip) for the primary backup role behind starting quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder).