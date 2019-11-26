Snead caught two of three targets for 14 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 45-6 win over the Rams.

Snead's receptions were duplicates of each other, as they both came from seven yards out and ended in pay dirt. Those scores marked Snead's first touchdowns since the first month of this season, doubling his total tally to four. Considering his last four stat lines have been nearly identical besides Monday's touchdowns, however, Snead's upside remains relatively restricted.