Scherff is expected to have torn his pectoral, but will have an MRI on Monday to confirm, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Scherff exited with his injury on Sunday and it was initially thought to be a shoulder issue. If he does have a torn pectoral he'll be done for the season. Casey Dunn will figure to slide into the starting lineup in Scherff is ultimately ruled out for an extended period.