Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Believed to have torn pectoral
Scherff is expected to have torn his pectoral, but will have an MRI on Monday to confirm, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Scherff exited with his injury on Sunday and it was initially thought to be a shoulder issue. If he does have a torn pectoral he'll be done for the season. Casey Dunn will figure to slide into the starting lineup in Scherff is ultimately ruled out for an extended period.
More News
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: To undergo MRI•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Out for remainder of Sunday's contest•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Won't return Sunday•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Healthy to enter Week 7•
-
Redskins' Brandon Scherff: Has MCL aggravation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9