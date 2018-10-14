Redskins' Chris Thompson: Not expected to play Sunday
Thompson (ribs/knee) is not expected to play Sunday against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Redskins' passing attack will be undermanned Sunday. Thompson and wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) are not expected to play, while Josh Doctson (heel) will be a game-time decision.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Viewed as game-time decision•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Limited at practice•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Listed as limited participant•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Questionable with rib injury•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Limited to 17 yards•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Catches 13 balls in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...