McCoy likely will stick around in Washington for another season as the No. 2 quarterback, Rich Tandler of the NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Redskins traded for Alex Smith and Kevin Hogan, but they merely swapped sixth-round picks to acquire the latter. While unlikely to beat out McCoy for the backup job, Hogan might convince the team to keep three quarterbacks if he looks good during training camp. McCoy spent the past three seasons backing up Kirk Cousins, who started all 16 games each year. The 31-year-old last attempted a pass in 2015 and last started a game in 2014.