McCoy likely will stick around in Washington for another season as the No. 2 quarterback, Rich Tandler of the NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Redskins traded for Alex Smith and Kevin Hogan, but they merely swapped sixth-round picks to acquire the latter. While unlikely to beat out McCoy for the backup job, Hogan might convince the team to keep three quarterbacks if he looks good during training camp. McCoy spent the past three seasons backing up Kirk Cousins, who started all 16 games each year. The 31-year-old last attempted a pass in 2015 and last started a game in 2014.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • browns-1400.jpg

    Old faces in new places

    Jamey Eisenberg looks at all the major transactions this offseason and the impact on their...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...