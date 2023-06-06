McCoy (elbow) has been a full participant at OTAs, Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports reports.
McCoy injured his elbow last season and needed offseason surgery. He's been getting the bulk of the first-team reps this spring with Kyler Murray still recovering from his torn ACL. There's a good chance McCoy opens the year as Arizona's starter. The expectation is Murray will miss the start of the regular season.
