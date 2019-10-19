Play

The Redskins promoted Reynolds to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Reynolds will serve as the No. 3 running back on Washington's depth chart with Chris Thompson (toe) ruled out for Week 7. The Kutztown product took reps with the first-team offense in practice earlier in the week, per Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic, making it conceivable that Reynolds could have an offensive role versus the 49ers on Sunday.

