Redskins' Craig Reynolds: Joins active roster
The Redskins promoted Reynolds to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Reynolds will serve as the No. 3 running back on Washington's depth chart with Chris Thompson (toe) ruled out for Week 7. The Kutztown product took reps with the first-team offense in practice earlier in the week, per Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic, making it conceivable that Reynolds could have an offensive role versus the 49ers on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 injury report: Gurley & DJ issues
Running back injuries piled up fast, didn't they? Dave Richard lays out what's happening in...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Fantasy football picks, Week 7 rankings
No. 1-ranked Fantasy football expert Jacob Gibbs reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...