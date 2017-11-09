Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Practices at full speed
Moreau (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Moreau suffered this injury in Week 9's matchup against the Seahawks, but the rest of the Redskins' cornerbacks are healthy again, so he will return to his strict special-teams regimen.
More News
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Wears questionable tag•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Injures hamstring on MNF•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Practicing without restrictions•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Will be sidelined for Thursday game•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...