Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Surrounded by injuries
Cousins likely will be directing an injury-marred Washington offense Sunday in Seattle, ESPN.com's Field Yates reports.
The Seattle defense has injury issues of its own, but they don't quite compare to Washington's. The Redskins have three o-line starters listed as doubtful or out, with another listed as questionable. Top tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) has also been ruled out, while Jamison Crowder (hamstring) seems to fall on the wrong side of questionable. Cousins figures to throw early and often, but efficiency will be a tall task. He'll need big games from Chris Thompson and Vernon Davis, not to mention some form of production from a struggling group of wideouts.
