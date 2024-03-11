Cousins (Achilles) is expected to begin negotiating with the Falcons when the legal tampering period begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Rumors have connected the two parties for the past couple weeks, and it sounds like the Falcons may be willing to outbid the Vikings for Cousins' services. It's also possible the Vikings up their offer in the presence of a real threat, and Cousins may even give the team an opportunity to match any offer he receives. Whatever the case, Atlanta needs to be taken seriously as a contender for Cousins' services. His presence under center would be a huge fantasy boost for WR Drake London and TE Kyle Pitts, with RB Bijan Robinson possibly benefiting quite a bit as well.