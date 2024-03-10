Cousins (Achilles) is expected to test the free-agent market this week, though his agent and the Vikings remain in contact, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

"The Vikings are still in this," Pelissero added. But the Falcons and Broncos were two teams mentioned as possible destinations should Cousins ultimately leave Minnesota. Teams are permitted to speak with free agents from other teams starting at 12 p.m. ET Monday. Cousins is expected to command a contract that averages more than $40 million per year.