Cousins (Achilles) is ahead of schedule in his recovery from surgery and should resume throwing within the next month or so, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Cousins had surgery on his torn Achilles' tendon Nov. 1 and isn't likely to participate in spring practices even if he resumes throwing soon. He does seem better equipped than most football players to rebound from the injury, considering he's a pocket-based QB who has averaged just 6.6 rushing yards per game in six seasons with the Vikings. Cousins' rehab from surgery will actually be a secondary storyline this offseason, as he's scheduled for unrestricted free agency and not considered a lock to re-sign in Minnesota.