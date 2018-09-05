Harris (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.

It's unclear if he worked out on a side field Wednesday, as he did Sunday, but whatever he did wasn't enough to register beyond DNP. With little evidence he's making progress through the concussion protocol, the Redskins may have to turn to rookies Trey Quinn or Cam Sims in the event one of their top three wideouts (Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson or Josh Doctson) gets dinged up Sunday in Arizona.

