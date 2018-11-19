Redskins' Michael Floyd: Catches one pass on 33 snaps
Floyd played 33 of 75 snaps (44 percent) on offense in Sunday's 23-21 loss to Houston, catching one pass for 18 yards on three targets.
Floyd essentially split the No. 3 receiver job with Maurice Harris (41 snaps), while Josh Doctson (64) and slot man Trey Quinn (53) were regular parts of the offense. There wasn't much upside in the passing game with Alex Smith (leg) under center, but that doesn't mean Colt McCoy will provide an upgrade. Floyd may fall out of the offense altogether if/when Jamison Crowder (ankle) finally gets healthy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...