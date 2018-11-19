Floyd played 33 of 75 snaps (44 percent) on offense in Sunday's 23-21 loss to Houston, catching one pass for 18 yards on three targets.

Floyd essentially split the No. 3 receiver job with Maurice Harris (41 snaps), while Josh Doctson (64) and slot man Trey Quinn (53) were regular parts of the offense. There wasn't much upside in the passing game with Alex Smith (leg) under center, but that doesn't mean Colt McCoy will provide an upgrade. Floyd may fall out of the offense altogether if/when Jamison Crowder (ankle) finally gets healthy.