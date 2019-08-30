Ravens' Michael Floyd: Let go by Baltimore
Floyd was released by the Ravens on Friday.
Floyd signed with Baltimore back in May and has officially failed to crack the team's final roster. He'll look to latch onto another team and earn a depth role before the start of the regular season. If he does sign with another team, it would be his sixth club since 2016.
