Ravens' Michael Floyd: Finds end zone in preseason contest
Floyd caught three of four targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 26-15 preseason win over the Eagles.
Floyd's biggest play was a 28-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. The journeyman wideout is doing his best to stake a claim to a depth role with what would be his fifth NFL club since the start of the 2016 season, but he's unlikely to work his way onto the fantasy radar in Baltimore's run-heavy offense.
